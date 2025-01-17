Steelers Sign Former Rams WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought a familiar face back into the fold by signing wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to a reserve/futures contract on Tuesday.
McCutcheon had previously signed to the Steelers' practice squad back on Oct. 14 after they released Jaray Jenkins. He was never elevated, however, and was eventually released on Nov. 12 after Pittsburgh brought in Jamal Agnew.
McCutcheon is one of very few active players in the NFL who hail from Montana. The 25-year-old was born and raised in Bozeman, where he also attended Montana State from 2017 to 2021.
As a freshman, he posted three receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown across 10 contests. McCutcheon followed that up by finishing his sophomore campaign with 15 catches for 197 yards and a score.
His production remained relatively modest during his junior season in 2019, amassing 197 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.
After the 2020 campaign was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCutcheon made the most of his final year with the program in 2021. That season, he recorded 61 catches for 1,128 yards and eight scores while earning First Team All-Big Sky honors as well as a trip to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
McCutcheon would go undrafted in 2022 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams. After finishing the preseason with 259 yards and two touchdowns, he beat the odds by cracking the team's 53-man roster.
McCutcheon appeared in 10 games for the defending Super Bowl champions that year, logging a combined 166 specials teams and offensive snaps. He didn't come down with a catch, however, and was waived at final roster cuts in 2023.
The Houston Texans and New York Jets both carried him on their practice squads at various points, though he never suited up in a game for either team before landing with the Steelers.
