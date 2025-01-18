Report: Steelers Spurned Bears' Mike Tomlin Trade Attempt
The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite outside interest around the league, have shown zero intention of trading head coach Mike Tomlin following a disappointing finish to the season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning that the Chicago Bears called the Steelers in hopes of sparking negotiations between the two sides, only to be shut down immediately.
"The Bears recently called the Steelers to see if they would be allowed to talk to and potentially try to trade for longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, only to have Pittsburgh rebuff their inquiry, league sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote.
Schefter went on to explain that Pittsburgh has no plans to move on from Tomlin after signing him to a three-year extension last June.
He also reiterated that another team had looked into the idea of pursuing Tomlin, only to uncover the fact that he has a no-trade clause in his contract.
When asked for his message to any teams interested in acquiring him during his final press conference of the season, Tomlin said "save your time", further hammering home the point that he isn't leaving the Steelers.
While Pittsburgh now owns a six-game losing streak in the postseason while also dropping five in a row to end the year, the organization isn't ready to get rid of the coach that's led them to 18-straight non-losing campaigns and 12 playoff appearances.
