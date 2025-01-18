Insider Shares Steelers Odds to Keep Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough decision to make regarding the quarterback position following a season characterized by passing inconsistency. Offensive production was not the only problem, but certainly part of their demise for this season.
The discussion has surrounded who will helm the team when the season begins next fall, with strong arguments for both sides.
Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that the Steelers are leaning towards Justin Fields for the future following a five-game skid by Russell Wilson and the offense to end the year.
"Right now I'd say probably 60/40, probably, in favor of Justin Fields," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. "I do think, whoever it is, they've got to go out and find a young guy in the draft, either this year or next year."
"I think what we saw was, maybe Russ is a good quarterback for a better situation. Given his athletic ability, I think if you stick with him as a starter in 2025, he can help the running game. He can help, some of those sacks aren't gonna be sacks anymore. Now, can the coaches work with him as a passer? I don't know if you could fix him as a passer. But I think the running game will be better."
With Wilson's full body of work, it's interesting to look back and see Fields' 4-2 start and wonder if he could have won some of their games down the stretch. Now that the season is over, any hypotheticals are not going to change the losing result.
With such a weak quarterback class, the Steelers will likely not find their next franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft. The Steelers have not had a consistent option at the position since the retirement of their elite option in Ben Roethlisberger, but perhaps Fields could fill that void should he return.
