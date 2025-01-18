Jayden Daniels on Verge of Tying Steelers Legend’s Record
As a rookie, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is on the verge of leading his team to heights that had only been previously accomplished by a Pittsburgh Steelers legend.
According to The 33rd Team on Twitter, a win for Daniels and the Commanders over the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs tonight would tie him with Ben Roethlisberger for the most wins by a signal caller during their first year in the league with 14.
Selected by the Steelers with the No. 11 overall pick out of Miami (OH) in the 2004 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger went a perfect 13-0 as the team's starter after Charlie Batch and Tommy Maddox both went down with injuries early in the year.
That season, Roethlisberger threw for 2,621 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a completion percentage of 66.4. He was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as Pittsburgh cruised to an overall record of 15-1, netting it the No. 1 seed, after finishing 6-10 in 2003.
Roethlisberger and the Steelers escaped by the skin of their teeth versus the No. 5-seeded New York Jets with a 20-17 overtime win in the Divisional Round before falling to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots by a score of 41-27 in the AFC Championship.
Daniels, who was the No. 2 overall pick after winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy at LSU, has led the Commanders to a similar turnaround in his first taste of NFL action.
The favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, he racked up 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air while posting 891 yards and six scores on the ground.
Washington closed out the regular season at 12-5 after going 4-13 last year. As the No. 6 seed, it captured a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round as Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, marking the first playoff victory for the franchise since the 2005 campaign.
