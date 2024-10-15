Jets WR Becomes Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, but his new team, the New York Jets, are trying to make another wide receiver move. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, wideout Mike Williams is now available for trade as teams approach Week 8's deadline.
Williams was a name to watch for the Steelers during the offseason after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. The former seventh-overall pick has played all six games this season, starting two, and recording 10 receptions for 145 yards. He and Aaron Rodgers appeared to be on the wrong page during the Jets' Week 6 game-ending play, which was viewed as the end of his run in New York by many around the league.
The Steelers have been involved in several wide receiver trades throughout the offseason and then during the Adams saga the last few weeks. Their desire to add a wideout is evident, and it's difficult to believe they wouldn't consider adding Williams for the right price.
The 30-year-old appears to be fully healthy after missing most of last season and has three 1,000-yard years under his belt with 31 NFL touchdowns.
The Jets' asking price will play a role, but on a one-year deal with just over $2.7 million in a cap hit remaining, Williams doesn't come with any commitment. For a team in need of a wide receiver to work alongside George Pickens and help both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Williams could be the next name to monitor as Pittsburgh tries to add depth before the Nov. 5 deadline.
