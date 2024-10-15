Steelers Re-Open QB Competition Between Wilson, Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a quarterback change this week, allowing Russell Wilson take first-team reps for the firs time this season. Wilson was active in Week 6 for the first time this year after returning from his calf injury, and is now set to take on the starting role if he proves capable.
The Steelers mindset has been all year that Wilson would be the starter for this team. After his calf injury in training camp, the team had to make an adjustment, but still ended up naming Wilson the starter in Week 1. Throughout his absence during the season, head coach Mike Tomlin has left the door open to make the decision of the starter once Wilson returned.
Tomlin confirmed during his press conference that the team is letting Wilson work with the first-team, and will hold a quarterback competition between the two starters to decide if the Super Bowl champion will take over as he's now healthy.
Now, they're looking at Wilson to take over for Justin Fields, who is 4-2 this season as the Steelers' starter.
Fields, 25, has thrown for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns while throwing just one interception. He's also rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns.
Despite his success, the team will allow Wilson to compete for the starting job in Week 7 against the New York Jets. They'll announce the winner at the end of the practice week after observing both players during preparation.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!