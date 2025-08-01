Jets CB Calls Out Steelers' DK Metcalf
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 opener against the New York Jets has more juice than usual for a non-divisional matchup, setting up for a potentially contentious battle at MetLife Stadium.
Both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields will have a chance for revenge against their former teams, which has stolen most of the headlines just over a month out from the bout, but now Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner has called out Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf.
During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, Gardner stated that he believes he knows how to get under Metcalf's skin while acknowledging the consequences that may come with doing so.
“Me and DK don’t even talk,” Gardner said. “When he gets mad about something, he wants to block you hella hard. That’s his thing. I feel like I can get to him, but that’s how he takes his anger out.”
"If he gets mad, he wants to go block somebody hella hard, or when he got the ball, he wants to try to run somebody over. I respect that."
Metcalf plays with his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to get into scuffles with opposing players. The 27-year-old brings the kind of energy to the field that any team would covet from its No. 1 receiver, and Gardner isn't afraid to mix it up either.
The two players faced off against one another in Week 13 this past season, with the Seattle Seahawks coming out on top by a score of 26-21. Metcalf finished the day with four receptions for 66 yards while Gardner logged three tackles and two pass deflections.
Their only other meeting came during Gardner's rookie year in 2022. Metcalf hauled in just one of his five targets for three yards, though Seattle emerged victorious by a score of 23-6.
Metcalf and Gardner are two of the premier players in the NFL at their respective positions, which should make for an entertaining third matchup between the pair on September 7.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!