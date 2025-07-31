Steelers Sign Former Minnesota Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their defensive line, signing former Minnesota Gophers standout Kyler Baugh, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The Steelers were hit with multiple injuries to their defensive line since the start of training camp, with Dean Lowry, Jacob Slade, and Esezi Otomewo to knee injuries on the first day of the second week. Trying to keep enough bodies at the position, they now add the undrafted free agent roughly a week before their first preseason game.
Baugh spent part of last season with the Atlanta Falcons as a member of their practice squad. He did not appear in a game.
At Minnesota, Baugh played 26 games, recording 77 tackles eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. After his rookie season, he signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, where he played in four games, stacking 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Baugh now joins a mix that has a few names competing for a roster spot. He'll need to beat out those that include Isaiahh Loudermilk, Daniel Ekuale, Dominque Davis, Yayha Black and Logan Lee if he hopes to remain with the team beyond training camp.
