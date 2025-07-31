Steelers Get Massive Terry McLaurin News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some major news on the wide receiver market as Terry McLaurin has requested a trade out of the Washington Commanders, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
McLaurin and the Commanders have been going back-and-forth on contract negotiations, with no real traction being made on a new deal. Reports claim McLaurin wants more than $33 million per season in his new contract, surpassing Steelers star DK Metcalf.
With no deal in sight, he's looking to move teams.
The 29 year old was named a Second-Team All-Pro last season and has two Pro Bowls under his belt as a pro. Since entering the NFL, his rookie season (919 yards) was the only season he did not surpass 1,000 yards receiving.
The Steelers made a giant splash in the wide receiver market earlier in the offseason, acquiring Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a second-round NFL Draft pick. But with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson being their next wide receivers on the depth chart, it's not off the table that they could be looking to add another name.
Pittsburgh would need to re-adjust their cap space situation, but general manager Omar Khan has been able to do that many times in the past, and likely could again.
The Steelers are all-in for a Super Bowl run this season, but are stacking for the future at the same time. If they feel McLaurin is a piece that fits that mold, maybe they'd be willing to make another move. With 12 anticipated draft picks in next year's draft, they certainly have the assets to make an offer.
