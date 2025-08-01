Steelers Offense Takes Off, Will Howard Shines
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearly two weeks into training camp, and finally, the offense took the field and took over.
It's been a long time of talking about the defense and how dominant the group looks from the top down. Then, when transitioning to the offense, the conversation became how the group hasn't looked great, but maybe that was because of how well the defense was playing.
That conversation can now end. The offense put on their best performance since arriving at Saint Vincent College, which they made known was personal after getting beat on the first day of pads.
The Steelers may have a few tricks up their sleeve this season.
When the starters turned to the bench, though, the offensive success didn't end. Everyone keeps asking about Will Howard, with hopes that the rookie quarterback can show enough promise that maybe he's the future of the position.
For the most part, he's looked comfortable, but not much else. Then, he took the field with the offense after the starters dominated and took off himself.
Howard made several impressive throws and really put himself on the map for the first time during Steelers training camp. It doesn't mean that he's competing for the starting job or that he's shown enough to become the backup. What it does mean is he's showing growth, and for the first time, there's a real conversation to have about what that growth might lead to.
The Steelers offense final opens up the conversation about what they could become. And what the future looks like if Howard keeps climbing.
