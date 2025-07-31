Steelers Offense In Trouble?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is struggling. They've yet to have a day at training camp where they've won the battle against the defense. And coming up on a week of practices, people are starting to wonder when it'll happen.
At this point, Aaron Rodgers hasn't found his groove with his wide receivers. Watching him throw is still unbelievable, as you're clearly seeing one of the best throwers of the football in NFL history. But there's been little traction with DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin, and while Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth are having stretches of success, nothing seems to stick.
Then, with pads on, even names they expected to show up, didn't. Jaylen Warren didn't show out during backs-on-backers, and Kaleb Johnson only win of the drill came against seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener.
It's early, but it'd bring a lot of relief if the Steelers offense had one day where they "won."
On the other side of things, the defense looks very legit. They're fast, the secondary moves quick, and guys are starting to admit that communication is stronger and it's allowing them to play faster.
Maybe the Steelers do have an elite defense. And on the first day of padded practices, a few surprising names were the biggest winners.
Is that why the offense doesn't look great?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!