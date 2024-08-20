J.J. Watt Attends Steelers Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a special guest at practice as they returned from training camp and hit the field on the South Side for the first time in two months.
The Steelers got a friendly face at practice as they took the field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as T.J. Watt's brother and future NFL Hall of Famer, J.J., was hanging out on the sideline watching the team. This came after Watt shared some picture of him working out at the team's facility this weekend.
Watt isn't in the NFL and hasn't played since the 2022 season, but there's plenty of speculation about a possible return. After telling the Pat McAfee Show last year that he considered a comeback, there's been constant chatter about him pushing out one more season - and potentially with his brother in Pittsburgh.
Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who works with Watt at CBS Sports, said it's clear Watt is still able to play if he wants to.
"I was just with him last week at our seminar," Cowher said. "I know he weighs exactly the same playing weight that he did when he was playing. All I can say is I don't know what's going to happen this season, if anything were to develop, but I think J.J. is ready. I don't think he'd make that phone call, but I think he'll listen."
Maybe a return is in the works for Watt this season. Where he'd fit in along the Steelers defensive line is up for question, but it's hard to say someone who's won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards wouldn't be able to blend in and make an impact no matter where he played.
For now, it's all fun and games. But, how long he's at practice could be something to monitor.
