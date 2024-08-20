Steelers Release Former Ravens CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly trimming down to their final 53-man roster as they gear up for a week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. One of the areas the team is still making decisions on is in the secondary. The starting corners were determined before camp began, as Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson are set to patrol the outside. The big question mark is who will be the starting cornerback in the slot, and now there is one less option in the running.
In a series of roster moves, the Steelers released veteran defensive back and potential slot corner candidate Anthony Averett. The former Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders DB joined the team this offseason searching for another opportunity to contribute to an NFL defense. The Steelers were hoping that the six-year veteran could come in and be a dependable third option, but through training camp and two preseason games he's been just another depth player. Because of that, the 29 year-old DB is a free agent once again.
Averett first entered the league with the Ravens after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over four seasons in Baltimore, he rose up the ranks from a special teams player to a 14 game starter in the 2021 season. Over 51 NFL games, he's started 27 games and accumulated 99 total tackles, three interceptions, and 23 passes defended.
Following Averett's release, the Steelers still have a question mark in the slot. Undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop has been the de facto nickel corner, but he's taken his lumps over the last few weeks and may not be quite ready for the job. In the team's most recent preseason game, Bishop was held out due to injury, giving 25 year-old Oregon product Thomas Graham Jr. a chance to start. Now with Averett officially out of the way, the competition is down to these two young players as they vie for the starting slot corner job.
