Former GM Believes Steelers Only Shot is Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to announce who will begin the 2024 season as their starting quarterback, though one former NFL executive believes the team's playoff hopes rest on the decision.
Mark Dominik, who is now a Sirius XM NFL analyst after serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' general manager from 2009 through 2013, joined TSN's First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo show and stated his belief that Russell Wilson represents the Steelers' best, and perhaps only, chance of embarking on a postseason run for the fourth time in five seasons.
"I'm still probably overly bullish on the Steelers being a postseason team," Dominik said. "And I know Russell Wilson's only thrown 10 balls this preseason, and it's not been a lot, but I think they're just trying to hold him back and make sure he gets to the starting line. They don't want to see something happen to the guy that they know is the only way they're gonna get to the postseason."
The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal in March, just days before they finalized a trade for Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. Wilson was the unquestioned starter throughout the early stage of the offseason and into OTAs, though the events of training camp may have closed the gap between himself and Fields for that title.
Wilson suffered a calf injury during Pittsburgh's conditioning test, causing him to be limited throughout most of training camp during team periods as he participated in individual drills. Consequently, Fields was handed first-team reps and impressed, casting doubt on the idea that Wilson was still the slam-dunk first option at quarterback.
Fields played three series with the starters after Wilson was ruled out for the Steelers' first preseason contest of the year against the Houston Texans, completing five of his six pass attempts while fumbling twice and failing to put any points on the board. Wilson's Steelers debut against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday presented a prime opportunity for him to come out and put some distance between himself and Fields in their position battle, though he failed to do so.
The first-team offense went scoreless once again during five drives with Wilson at the helm, struggling to convert on third down and contend with Buffalo's defensive front despite an 8-of-10 performance from the 35-year-old signal caller. Fields didn't fare much better, however, converting 11 of his 17 pass attempts while scoring just three points in the second half.
Following messy exits from both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, which included the latter taking on $85 million in dead money after releasing him from a $245 million contract, Wilson is looking to change the narrative surrounding his name. Though he's undeniably slowed down in the twilight of his career, Wilson still has a Super Bowl win under his belt to go with 16 career playoff starts.
Fields provides a higher ceiling and is more likely to stick around as Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future in 2025 and beyond, but Wilson's experience and consistency at the position should be of more help to the Steelers this year as they search for their first postseason win in eight years.
