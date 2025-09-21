J.J. Watt's Outfit Goes Viral During Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away winners with a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3, and during the game, T.J. Watt finally took over. The former Defensive Player of the Year broke his six-game streak without a sack to finish with two and a forced fumble. But he wasn't the Watt that stole the show for his performance - or appearance.
J.J. Watt and Ian Eagle broadcasted the game between the Steelers and Patriots. The two have quickly become one of the best duos in sports media and have gained plenty of love from the fans for it. But Watt's appearance caught everyone's eye during the broadcast as the former NFL superstar changed up his look a little.
Watt, decked out in the big glasses and slicked back hair stole the show with his look, but as usual, he had fun with it. As fans made comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, Watt replied with his jokes, poking fun at the situation.
"Did you get that memo about the cover sheets on TPS reports," Watt rep
This isn't the first time Watt has gone viral for his new look, but it may be his best one. The former All-Pro edge rusher has tried out many different hair styles and fashion trends during his time on television, and each time, someone seems to notice.
This time, it was a look some may be hoping comes back.
It was also his latest game getting to talk about his brother, T.J., who finished with two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a victory in Week 3.
The Steelers move to 2-1 on the season and their defense turned things around in a dramatic way, going from allowing over 30 points in each of their first two outings to just 14 against New England on the road.
That change will need to continue as the offense tries to figure things out on their end. But with each victory, the team is learning and staying ahead, which is all they'll ask for early in the season.
