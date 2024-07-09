Joe Burrow Shares Surprising Comparison for Steelers' T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, has played in the NFL since 2020 when he was selected with the first overall selection in the 2020 draft. In that time, Burrow has played against the Pittsburgh Steelers five times. Each time, Burrow has had to deal with the threat of elite linebacker T.J. Watt.
On a recent appearance on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow was interviewed by Jersey Jerry, a Steelers fan who was wearing a shirt bearing the linebacker. When asked about Watt, Burrow had unique praise for the four-time All-Pro.
“Yeah, I can definitely feel [him],” Burrow said. “T.J. is a unique player in this league. There’s no other defensive lineman that I have to treat like a DB. I have to be conscious about where he’s at because he’s just going to jump up and catch it. And there’s nobody else who can do that. You have to be alert for him in the pass game, which is very unique, I would say.”
Watt has been known as a versatile defender around the league since he was drafted. Watt has been able to play all around the defense, lining up on the line on some playcalls while lining up in coverage on others. His 22.5 sacks in 2021 are the best from a Steelers defensive player ever, as well as tying Michael Strahan for the NFL record. With his three highest sack seasons being 22.5, 19.0 and 15.0, Watt has been a force to be reckoned with in the NFL for years.
Burrow's career to this point has been headlined by both superb quarterback play and stretches of injury proneness. While the Bengals have played the Steelers eight times since Burrow was drafted, injuries kept him from three of the matchups.
Burrow has thrown two interceptions to Watt in his career, both coming in 2022. A big question heading into the season is whether or not Burrow can remain healthy. A healthy Burrow would mean yet another tough division slate for the Steelers in what could once again be the best division in football.
