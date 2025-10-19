Joe Flacco Reveals Conversation With Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the losing side of a game that had thousands of eyes on it due to the quarterback battle. It wasn't two of the best right now, but rather two of the best in the last 20 years, as Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco faced off as two 40-plus year old passers in the NFL.
Rodgers finished the game throwing for 249 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals win over the Steelers.
Afterwards, cameras caught Rodgers and Flacco embracing for more than a moment
Flacco's Words to Rodgers
Flacco told SiriusXM NFL Radio about the conversation he had with Rodgers, detailing what he told the 41-year-old quarterback after defeating him.
"I have a lot of appreciation for it. And listen, I won the football game, so it was easy for me to feel good about myself in that moment and make sure I grabbed him and kept him there for a minute. I have a lot of respect for what Aaron’s done in his career; he’s been incredible," Flacco said. "Sometimes those exchanges can be very quick, and I just wanted to make sure I said what’s up to him and how much I appreciated just being a part of it."
Flacco Shares Respect for Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
After the game, Flacco shared his respect for the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers are 11-12 against the long-time Baltimore Ravens quarterback, losing the last two to him in the last two seasons. Last year, the fell to the Indianapolis Colts after Flacco entered the game when Anthony Richardson suffered an injury.
"Listen, I have so much respect for Mike and the battles that we've had in Pittsburgh and Baltimore," Flacco said. "I played him last year in Indianapolis. I love playing them. I didn't really feel that way to begin with. I didn't love going into Heinz Field. And you know, they did that my rookie year. They beat us three times. But those games against those guys, in my career, those games have been different
than others and just the physicality and the energy. Mike has been doing it so long and has those guys ready to play every single week for so long now. Nothing but respect for him. He gets those guys ready, and I love going against them. It’s the wins and the losses — I love all the games. Honestly, when I tell stories, a lot of the great (ones) come from some of the losses in the bad games you had and with him and them. There's plenty of those."
Pittsburgh will get another shot at the Bengals and most likely Flacco in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!