Steelers LB Receives Hefty Fine for Browns Hit
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen found himself in trouble after a recent tackle he made.
NFL Fines Patrick Queen
The NFL fined Queen for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, that the league determined was "a blow to the head or neck. Queen incurred a fine of $23,816 for hitting Gabriel, which he already received a flag for roughing the passer on the play in the Steelers' 23-9 win at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.
Queen came through and went to make the sack on Gabriel, who got the ball out, and hit Gabriel in the head with his hand, pushing him to the ground, with his head rolling back on the play.
The penalty didn't end up hurting the Steelers, as Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earned himself an offensive pass intereference all, offsetting the penalties with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
He finished second on the Steelers with nine tackles (one solo), and one pass defended, as they held Gabriel to 252 yards passing on 52 attempts, not allowing a single touchdown on the day.
This marks the second time that the NFL has fined Queen for a hit on the quarterback, doing so for a hit on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in the 31-17 loss at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2. That fine totaled $17,389.
The NFL handed down a heavier fine for this hit, since it was his second time that they fined him.
Queen's Season
Queen has started all six games for the Steelers this season, with 48 tackles (24 solo), five tackles for loss, one sack, three passes defended and three quarterback hits.
He is tied for the team lead for tackles, along with fellow Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson and tied for second in tackles for loss, with only fellow linebacker Nick Herbig having more at six tackles.
Queen joined the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, signing a three-year, $41 million deal, the largest for a free agent signing with the franchise.
He finished his 2024 season with 129 tackles (65 solo), six tackles for loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and five quarterback hits. Queen earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts and got the Steelers back to the postseason for the second straight year.
Queen spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who took him with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He started 90 games for the Ravens over four seasons from 2020-23, with 631 tackles (386 solo), 48 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and four interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2023.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!