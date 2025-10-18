Steelers Make Troubling Decision With Rising Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a good thing going, but that only seemed to last one game. Now, they're trying to change things, and it's not working. So much so, that they find themselves with another loss, and fans worried about the future.
The Steelers seemed to have found their next star in outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who replaced Alex Highsmith as the starter while Highsmith dealt with a sprain ankle. This season, Herbig has recorded 4.5 sacks and six tackles for loss, while recovering a fumble and batting down two passes.
Pittsburgh and their fanbase were thrilled to see the former third-round pick explode onto the scene in his short opportunity, and with Highsmith back in the lineup, it looked to continue. But only for a one-game sample size.
Steelers Make Strange Nick Herbig Decision
In Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers had Highsmith back in the starting lineup, but announced a 12th man in Herbig as the team ran out of the tunnel.
"I wasn't expecting that at all," Herbig said after the Cleveland game. "DY and Mike T. told me before the game, I just wear that with great pride and an honor because I know all the great legendary players that have come through these buildings and walked the same halls as me. Just the fact that they have their belief in me, that respect for me to allow me to run out of the tunnel with all the guys, you know, I'm truly blessed."
Herbig played 50 snaps against the Browns, logging 61% of the defensive snaps.
Against the Bengals, that vanished. Herbig played just 29, logging 40% of the team's defensive total and basically removing him from the starting role he was in a week ago when he logged two sacks.
Steelers Need More Herbig
The Steelers defense needs more Herbig. This isn't a situation where they're trying to find their best pieces, it's very obvious he's one of them and needs to remain on the field. That doesn't mean taking Highsmith or Watt off, it means utilizing the three-man rotation and three outside linebacker packages.
If Pittsburgh wants to get back to their ways of making the quarterback's life miserable, their edge rushers are the key. Herbig has also found success as a run stuffer this season, meaning there is no weakness in his game. So, he should be a large part of the mix.
Something the Steelers need to adjust to and utilize before they continue to struggle defensively.
