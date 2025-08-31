Jon Gruden Absolutely Loves One Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent a good chunk of time looking for wide receiver help this offseason, only to head into Week 1 with just one addition - DK Metcalf. The lack of additions have drawn plenty of conversation and concern from fans and media, but one former coach is shutting down that worry.
Former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports analyst, Jon Gruden, addressed the Steelers wide receiver situation during his AFC North preview. And in it, he cooled the hot takes about the team's lack of receiving power.
"The guy I'm most excited about, and I am nuts, is I freaking love Roman Wilson," Gruden said. "I loved him at Michigan... The guy's a hell of a player. So if they go 11 personnel, you're gonna see Calvin Austin, DK Metcalf, and I think you're gonna see a lot of Roman Wilson.
"And their receiver coach, Zach Azzanni, he's a good friend of mine. He loves this because everybody right now is saying, 'Hey, the Steelers don't have any wideouts.' Bull****. Wait until you see Roman Wilson. And I know DK Metcalf, and I know that Calvin Austin used strategically can really be a force."
The Steelers chose not to add to their room after a few phone calls around the league, and two visits with free agent Gabe Davis. That's primarily because of their faith in Wilsona and Austin as their No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers behind Metcalf.
General manager Omar Khan has raved about both players, showing his faith in the young weapons. After a summer where Austin missed a lot of time with an oblique injury and Wilson had some impressive moments and some not-so impressive moments, the group will get to showcase themselves in Week 1 against the New York Jets.
With future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers throwing them the football, they'll have plenty of opportunities to put their GM and wide receiver coach's faith on display. And to give Gruden a big win by declaring Wilson a must-watch player for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
