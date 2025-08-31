All Steelers

Jon Gruden Absolutely Loves One Steelers WR

The former NFL head coach has massive hopes for this one Pittsburgh Steelers wideout, and it's not DK Metcalf.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent a good chunk of time looking for wide receiver help this offseason, only to head into Week 1 with just one addition - DK Metcalf. The lack of additions have drawn plenty of conversation and concern from fans and media, but one former coach is shutting down that worry.

Former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports analyst, Jon Gruden, addressed the Steelers wide receiver situation during his AFC North preview. And in it, he cooled the hot takes about the team's lack of receiving power.

"The guy I'm most excited about, and I am nuts, is I freaking love Roman Wilson," Gruden said. "I loved him at Michigan... The guy's a hell of a player. So if they go 11 personnel, you're gonna see Calvin Austin, DK Metcalf, and I think you're gonna see a lot of Roman Wilson.

"And their receiver coach, Zach Azzanni, he's a good friend of mine. He loves this because everybody right now is saying, 'Hey, the Steelers don't have any wideouts.' Bull****. Wait until you see Roman Wilson. And I know DK Metcalf, and I know that Calvin Austin used strategically can really be a force."

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilso
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers chose not to add to their room after a few phone calls around the league, and two visits with free agent Gabe Davis. That's primarily because of their faith in Wilsona and Austin as their No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers behind Metcalf.

General manager Omar Khan has raved about both players, showing his faith in the young weapons. After a summer where Austin missed a lot of time with an oblique injury and Wilson had some impressive moments and some not-so impressive moments, the group will get to showcase themselves in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

With future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers throwing them the football, they'll have plenty of opportunities to put their GM and wide receiver coach's faith on display. And to give Gruden a big win by declaring Wilson a must-watch player for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

