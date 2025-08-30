Aaron Rodgers Ignored Steelers Legend at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark makes a yearly appearance at training camp, bringing his podcast, The Pivot, to interview players and head coach Mike Tomlin. This year, he was hoping to have quarterback Aaron Rodgers join him, but when he requested the interview, Rodgers declined.
Joining the Meadowlark’s Football America! podcast, Clark spoke about asking Rodgers for an interview and how afterward, the quarterback didn't have anything to say during practice, either.
"I have nothing against dude, he’s fine. I was like, ‘Man, I would love to sit with him.’ I’m apart of the history there. He’s the quarterback with our team now. I actually don’t dislike him. I want to sit with him, welcome him to Steeler nation, and just kind of have a conversation. I didn’t want to have a conversation about that. I wanted to talk about his career. I have said over and over again, he’s the best quarterback I ever played against," Clark said.
"He declined, he had other things to do, which I respected. But when we were pulling up to campus, he was talking to Arthur Smith when we were going up the hill. For me, if I truly don’t have an issue with you, I’m going to speak to you. I’m going to say hello. It’s rude not to, in my opinion. So he was talking to Arthur Smith. I talked to some of the guys I see coming from the special teams meeting. I roll the window down and I say, ‘What’s up guys.’ Arthur Smith kind of speaks. Aaron Rodgers looks at me and he doesn’t say anything."
Rodgers has been pretty open wide the media, talking about his time at Saint Vincent College and how certain players, including himself, have performed.
However, the future Hall of Famer has been critical of ESPN in the past, and doesn't appear to be interested in helping the network or those on it.
"I respected it because he was like, ‘I’m not gonna be fake.’ For whatever he feels or whatever it is, he’s like that is not someone that I fool with in that way and I’m not going to fake it," Clark said. "And I think it set the tone that you and I don’t talk. When I was on the field, I didn’t say anything to him. He didn’t say anything to me. But I did get a good chuckle out of it."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!