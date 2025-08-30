Will Howard News Could Change Steelers Plans
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard will miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season with a hand injury that he sustained during training camp, but he's begun making progress towards an eventual return.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Howard revealed that he's back to throwing this week and is "trending in the right direction", which is positive news for the 23-year-old as he looks to get back on track after missing out on valuable reps throughout the preseason.
Additionally, Howard stated that his mindset all along has been to learn and grow as much as he can this season, even if it means sitting for the entire year behind a player like Aaron Rodgers.
"I think all along I was looking at this season as a developmental year, and I think we all kind of were with the Steelers," Howard said. "Obviously you don't bring in Aaron Rodgers for no reason. He's a guy that's coming in to be the guy, at least for this year, and we don't know what it'll look like going forward. Right now, I'm going into this season saying, 'I want to learn everything I possibly can from Aaron. Just watch the way he goes about his business.'"
Placing Howard on IR with a designation to return opened up a 53-man roster spot for Skylar Thompson, who impressed throughout the preseason and will now serve as QB No. 3 behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
There has been some thought that Howard could remain on IR for the entire season as a means of allowing him to recover and develop at his own rate while keeping the quarterback room stocked with a pair of veteran backups behind Rodgers. If the rookie signal caller were to progress to a point where he's fully healthy and could theoretically contribute in a game situation if needed, however, than Pittsburgh would be faced with making some tough decisions.
If Howard were to be activated somewhere down the line, the Steelers would all but certainly release Thompson and potentially look to sneak him back onto their practice squad.
It does seem as though Howard will be in a position to return at some point, but whether or not he makes his way off IR will be based on the benefits of carrying him on the roster as opposed to Thompson.
