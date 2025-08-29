Steelers New Financial Valuation Released
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been one of the more relevant teams in the NFL.
The Steelers dynasty of the 70's shot themselves and the city of Pittsburgh into the national spotlight, helping make the city one of the most devoted sports cities in the world to this day. With six Super Bowl wins, putting them tied in first place with the New England Patriots for the most in league history.
One spot where the Steelers have not ranked within the top of the league in most seasons is in team financial valuation. The Steelers, who have been majority owned by the Rooney family since their genesis, have never been one of the top teams when it comes to financials.
Now, the group that typically has done valuations is Forbes Magazine, and they have released their newest results. Among interesting non-Steelers notes from the new valuations includes the fact that every single team is now valued above $5 billion, with AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals rounding out the bottom of the league at $5.25 billion.
When it comes to the Steelers, they come in right around league average in terms of their financial valuation. At $6.5 billion, the Steelers come in at No. 17 across the league, $1.25 billion above the low number for the league.
The Steelers, like every single other team in the NFL, have grown at a significant rate in valuation from the previous season. With a 23% increase in valuation, the Steelers have grown at a high rate from last season to this one.
Due to contract and cap details within the National Football League, it has not been entirely necessary to be one of the top valued teams financially in the league. In fact, recent dynasty Kansas City Chiefs are not particularly close to the top, coming in at No. 22. They are sandwiched between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, two teams that have also seen success in recent seasons. The Steelers will still benefit from a valuation increase, but making the right decision still is what takes your team to the next level.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!