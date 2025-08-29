Former Steelers LB Finds New NFL Home
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had two tight position battles heading into their final roster cuts, with one being their last inside linebacker spot between Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson. Despite being the veteran on the roster, Robinson lost the battle, finding himslef on waivers before becoming a free agent. Now, he's found a new NFL home.
The Steelers chose not to add Robinson to their 16-man practice squad, instead moving on from their former draft pick entirely. Robinson spent the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, playing in 38 games with four starts, and recording 45 tackles and three forced fumbles.
Now, he's headed to a new AFC team. The 26-year-old has signed with the New England Patriots, becoming part of their practice squad before Week 1, the team announced.
Mark Robinson Joins Another Former Steelers LB
Robinson joins a New England squad that already has another former Steelers linebacker. The fourth-year veteran joins Robert Spillane, who signed three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, becoming their lead inside linebacker after a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Spillane, 29, started his active roster career with the Steelers, playing 50 games with 16 starts over four years. He recorded 191 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight pass deflections and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Robinson will hope to find the active roster once again after he establishes himself in New England.
Steelers Inside Linebacker Room
As for the Steelers, they're moving forward with Bruener as their final inside linebacker. Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb will be their primary three, with Malik Harrison coming over from Baltimore to join them.
The team has had plenty of turnover at the position the last few years, including former first-round pick Devin Bush, who played alongside Spillane. Robinson joined them on the field as well.
Now, they seem to have their group moving forward. Payton is a second-year player with plenty of upside and Queen signed a three-year deal last offseason to be their leading man. Holcomb returns from a devastating knee injury, but appears to have found his footing and looks to be a strong part of the defense once again.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!