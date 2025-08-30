Former Steelers QB Loses First College Coaching Game
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Michael Vick has taken over as the head coach of Norfolk State, beginning his head coaching career at the college level. And while the former NFL superstar has plenty to offer to his players, the team lost their first matchup of the season, and his coaching tenure.
In their season opener, the Spartans fell to Towson, 27-7.
Norfolk State was held scoreless in the first half, falling behind to Towson 13-0 at the half. Towson then added two more touchdowns to kick off the second half, keeping the Spartans and Vick scoreless until the fourth quarterback when they scored their first and only touchdown.
Norfolk State went 4-8 last season so the expectations are not sky high for Vick and company. The team is in the process of a rebuild, and will look to utilize their former NFL star head coach as a tool to bring in higher recruits and begin their winning ways as a program.
Vick isn't alone, either. Former Steelers outside linebacker Terrence Garvin is the team's defensive coordinator. Garvin, 34, was the defensive coordinator at Florida Memorial, a NAIA school in Miami Gardens.
Vick began his coaching career as an advisor for the Atlanta Legends. He's never coached at the college level but is a hometown hero for the Hampton, Virgnia area and has the community excited about what is to come under their new head coach.
The former Steelers quarterback spent most of his career playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. In college, he was a star at Virgnia Tech, becoming the first-overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He finished his 13-year career in the NFL with a 61-51-1 record.
As a member of the Steelers, he backed up Ben Roethlisberger before retiring in 2015.
