JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Steelers Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has seen their ups and downs in recent years, and in the midst of some of those downs was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The former second-round pick was one time expected to be the next big name Steelers wideout. But five years later, and a few injuries, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since arriving in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster has caught 19 passes for 224 yards, which is more than he had in five games for the Steelers last season.

During the Chiefs' Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Steelers were brought into the discussion as Melissa Stark of Sunday Night Football made the comment that Smith-Schuster has high praise for his new offense.

"JuJu told me this week, it is awesome to have an offensive-minded coach in Andy Reid," Stark said about her talk with Smith-Schuster. "He’s learned more these last few months in Kansas City than he did in all five years in Pittsburgh. He said Reid makes you see the whole field and manages the why picture to understand how to read defenses."

Now, there's likely truth to that statement. Smith-Schuster worked under Randy Fichtner and Matt Canada during his time with the Steelers. Ask most Steelers fans, and these two OCs didn't get much love for their strong offensive schematics.

Still, keeping Pittsburgh out of the conversation might have been the best move for the former wideout, especially since so many fans still have a place in their heart for him.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Fan Dies After Falling From Escaloter at Steelers Stadium

Steelers Aren't Committing to Kenny Pickett as Full-Time Starter

Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett

Steelers Lose Four Defensive Starters to Injuries

Kenny Pickett Spark Not Enough for Steelers to Beat Jets

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool