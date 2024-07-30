Steelers Get Positive News on Roman Wilson Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided devastating news with wide receiver Roman Wilson as the rookie is expected to be "ok" following an ankle injury at training camp. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is viewing Wilson as "week-to-week" after leaving practice.
Wilson was slow to get up after being tackled on a jet sweep during goal line drills. He eventually was checked by trainers on the sideline, looking at his left ankle. After a few minutes of on-field evaluation, he was carted to the locker room and did not return to practice.
According to Fowler, Wilson "could miss some time" but his injury does not appear to be serious. The injury is an ankle sprain, which could be cause for concern when it comes to an exact timeline, but the rookie is looking at a positive outcome after a scary day.
With Wilson sidelined, the Steelers will give more work to Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins. While Wilson wasn't viewed as the solidified starter, he was gaining steam with the first team, impressing near the end of week one of training camp.
Pittsburgh could look outside the organization for another wide receiver option as well. With a 90-man roster, the team is constantly moving players in and out. After losing one of their top wide receiver options, they could look at the free agency market to see if a viable option is available to them.
The Steelers have two and a half weeks left of training camp before they head into the regular season. Unless Wilson is back on the practice field at Saint Vincent College, it's unlikely he gets much playing time in the preseason. The team will decide once the 53-man roster is finalized where he stands heading into the regular season.
