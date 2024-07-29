Falcons Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Atlanta Falcons are adding to their wide receiver room, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick James Washington, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Washington, 28, was the Steelers second-round pick in 2018 and spent four years in Pittsburgh. He played 60 games, including 25 starts, catching 144 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his final season, he had 285 yards and two scores, playing in 15 games.
While Washington was viewed as an explosive option that was supposed to help create new deep ball opportunities for the offense, he never found his footing. His best season came in year two when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns, but he failed to crack the 500-yard mark any year after that. Eventually, he was surpassed by names like Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool, finding himself at the bottom of the depth chart with an offense that appeared to be going in a different direction.
After leaving Pittsburgh, Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys and looked to be part of a developing young group. Unfortunately, his season was hindered by a foot injury and he appeared in just two games. Last season, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints on their practice squad.
Washington will re-join his former wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was with him for two years with the Steelers. Hilliard is the wideouts coach for the Falcons this season.
Washington will look to find a place in the NFL once again and revamp his career after struggling to kick start through his first six seasons. With a new team and working with quarterback Kirk Cousins, Washington will hope he's lined up across from the black and gold in Week 1 when the Steelers travel to Mercedes Benz Stadium.
