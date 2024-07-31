Roman Wilson Injury Means Steelers Must Make WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their third-round rookie for the foreseeable future after Roman Wilson left training camp practice with an ankle injury. While he avoided anything serious, the wide receiver is considered "week-to-week" moving forward, and it feels unlikely he'll be back relatively soon.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is going to be "OK," but is dealing with an ankle sprain. In the NFL, the timetable for a return on a sprain is always unknown, as the injury is one of the most difficult short-term ailments to overcome.
So, for the first time this season, the Steelers got a taste of what it's like to lose a player. More importantly, to lose a wide receiver. And immediately, it reminded everyone that this team is in desperate need for a splash move.
The Steelers are hanging on for dear life at the wide receiver position. They're hoping George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth can be enough to let Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and hopefully Roman Wilson suppliment the rest of the receiving game. But Wilson just reminded them that they're one injury away from being not enough.
Right now, the Steelers' window of opportunity for a big time trade is barely open. Teams are holding off on making a move until they're certain they need to, and the beginning of training camp just isn't that time. Things will change as the season gets closer, and chances are Pittsburgh makes a few phone calls.
But with the Wilson injury, they need to have some sort of plan, and then a backup plan. If they're determined to land Brandon Aiyuk or DK Metcalf, but find themselves without either, who are they calling next?
Is it Michael Thomas or Hunter Renfrow in free agency? Are they testing the waters with the Tennessee Titans are Treylon Burks? Who knows, but they can't avoid the situation by the end of training camp. Before Week 1, a new face needs to be part of the group.
Roman Wilson's injury reminded us that NFL doesn't let anyone slide. This game is filled with injuries and you never know who or what is going to happen. The Steelers aren't built to lose a wideout this season. That needs to change, and this reminder should push the envelope.
