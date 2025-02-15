Justin Fields Open to Steelers Return, Under One Condition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers currently view Justin Fields as their favorite to return and start at quarterback in 2025. But up until now, it's been unknown how Fields himself feels about the situation, and if he was also open to returning to Pittsburgh.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he is. The soon-to-be 26 year old is set to enter his fifth NFL season and potentially his second as a Steeler. He could hit the free agency market, seeing what his value is with other teams before signing, or he and Pittsburgh could lock up a deal prior to.
Something that is likely in favor of the Steelers.
But Fields isn't open to returning unless there's some sort of promise made. According to Fowler, the quarterback wants a clear path to the starting job this season after being benched last year for Russell Wilson, despite going 4-2 and impressing many people while Wilson dealt with injury.
"This one's complicated because I do know there's some sentiment in the building for bringing back Justin Fields," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "Both sides, Fields and the Steelers, are certainly open to a potential reunion. Fields wants a realistic shot to start. He wants a clear path to be the guy for a full season, which he was not last year."
The former first-round pick scored 10 touchdowns during his six-game run last year, and had the Steelers believing they could rely on him if needed moving forward. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the call to change to Russell Wilson, who finished the year 6-5 as the starter.
Pittsburgh will likely consider both options, but do favor Fields over Wilson. They are also keeping in mind the possibility of an outside option, but have made it clear that their first choice is retaining one of the two they had in 2024. And it feels like Fields is their answer.
