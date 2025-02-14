Steelers Could Make Surprising Turn at QB
Quite the plot twist may unfold in the Pittsburgh Steelers' hunt for a starting quarterback in 2025.
The messaging surrounding the team has been rather consistent, in that they were likely to pick between re-signing either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson while letting the other walk in free agency.
That plan may no longer be in action, however, as PennLive's Nick Farabaugh is reporting that Pittsburgh has become increasingly unsure that either is a true solution and could instead pivot to an external option at the position.
"It sure sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers could end up not only not bringing back one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, but perhaps both," Farabaugh wrote. "There is a growing sentiment in the organization that neither quarterback is the answer, and that could lead them to evaluate all possibilities, including an outside option, sources tell PennLive."
FOX's Jay Glazer hinted at a similar resolution last week, though it still comes as somewhat of a surprise that the organization would consider bailing on both Fields and Wilson.
As Farabaugh noted, that news could lead the Steelers to check in on veterans such as Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins, among others.
Adding a signal caller capable of starting through the NFL Draft isn't as feasible given the team's first-round pick sits at No. 21, coupled with the fact that this year's group of prospects isn't particularly deep or strong.
All indications have been that Pittsburgh was encouraged by Fields' development during his lone season in the offense at 25-years-old and wanted to keep working with him, though perhaps that sentiment was a bit overstated. He figures to generate a robust market nonetheless, and it remains to be seen if the Steelers get heavily involved.
Wilson's chances of returning to the Steelers have always appeared lower than Fields' due to reports of residual drama between the two parties after the 36-year-old oversaw a five-game losing streak to close out the 2024 campaign.
Pittsburgh may be jaded by how things ultimately unfolded this past year, but moving on from both quarterbacks would introduce a complicated layer to the team's offseason.
