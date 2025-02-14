Steelers QB Hunt Takes Wild Turn
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to probably every available quarterback in the NFL. Only a month into the offseason, the black and gold have been rumored to be bringing in Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, heck, there has probably been someone talking about bringing Ben Roethlisberger out of retirement at this point.
And we're only a month into the offseason.
But the latest rumors have taken a wild turn. For the first time this winter, the Steelers have been linked to a quarterback that probably isn't available at all - and in a way where the rumors turned out to be "laughable."
While Pittsburgh is still running through their options, viewing Justin Fields as their No. 1, but understanding that they need to have other quarterbacks on their mind, the headlines are talking about bigger names. The most recent, is Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who the Steelers reportedly called about to see if they could make a trade.
"Simply not true," a Senior Pittsburgh Steelers Source told Steelers On SI.
"Laughable," A Jacksonville Jaguars source added.
The chaos may only be beginning. Lawrence isn't coming to the Steelers, but there's a decent chance a new name is. If they don't land Fields, and don't want to bring back Wilson, they have a few options on the table for their consideration.
So, instead of adding new ones that won't get to Pittsburgh. Why not rank the top ones who might.
