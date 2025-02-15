New CB Option Emerges for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a starting cornerback to play alongside Joey Porter Jr. And with many options available, another has hit the open market with an early window to sign with the black and gold.
The Steelers got the most out of Donte Jackson last season after trading for him with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Diontae Johnson. The veteran cornerback started 15 of his 15 games played, recording five interceptions and eight pass deflections.
With Jackson hitting the free agent market, though, the Steelers will need to consider all of their options - Jackson being one of them. But now, a new name has entered the mix, as the Miami Dolphins have officially released Kendall Fuller.
Fuller, 30, was certainly a name to watch last offseason when the Steelers were looking for conerback help. After signing with the Dolphins, Pittsburgh moved on, eventually landing Jackson in a trade.
The former third-round pick played 11 games for Miami, starting all 11 and recording seven pass deflections and 50 tackles. According to Pro-Football-Reference, he allowed 68% of passes thrown his way to be completed, giving up 358 yards and a touchdown.
In nine NFL seasons, he's recorded 16 interceptions and 82 pass deflections. He's spent time with the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Dolphins.
Pittsburgh could go back to a veteran option in 2025, allowing Cory Trice to continue progressing and having a reliable cornerback alongside Porter Jr. They'll look at all of their options, including other veterans like D.J. Reed, Byron Murphy, and others. They'll likely also consider Fuller as part of that mix.
