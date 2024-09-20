Justin Fields Shares Love for Steelers
After spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is happy that he landed in the Steel City.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Fields expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to join the Steelers organization.
"I think it's definitely a blessing here," Fields said. "It was kind of bittersweet when I first got here, but I was happy to come to an organization like this, and I couldn't be happier now. So I'm just glad to get the opportunity to go out there Sunday onto the field and hope to come out with a few more wins."
Fields, after enjoying a prosperous two-year stint at Ohio State, was selected by Chicago with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. The Bears traded up from No. 20 to grab him, offering quite the endorsement of his talents as a potential franchise-altering player.
Fields endured a rough rookie season, finishing with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while going 2-8 in his 10 starts on the year after taking over for Andy Dalton.
His numbers improved considerably in 2022, as he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the full-time starter. Fields finished ninth in MVP voting as a result, but Chicago went 3-14 and landed the No. 1 pick in 2023.
Instead of selecting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson, however, the organization traded the draft choice to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that included star wide receiver D.J. Moore and Carolina's first-rounder in 2024.
With a talented roster surrounding him for the first time in his career, there were some lofty expectations for Fields entering the '23 campaign. He threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine picks while running for 657 yards, but the Bears once again missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.
After Carolina flamed out, Chicago was gifted the No. 1 pick yet again and couldn't pass on taking a generational quarterback prospect in Caleb Williams. Thus, the team decided to part ways with Fields and dealt him to the Steelers in March for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025.
He lost out on the starting job to fellow Pittsburgh newcomer Russell Wilson after the preseason, but a calf injury to the veteran thrust Fields into that role anyway.
He's gone on to flourish, helping the Steelers open up the year with a 2-0 record while he's thrown for 273 yards and rushed for 84 while not turning the ball over and looking like a perfect fit in Arthur Smith's offense.
Fields still has to show a bit more growth as a passer, but it feels like Pittsburgh may have found its future at the quarterback position. The team declined his fifth-year option, setting him up for a prove-it season, and he's done just that so far.
