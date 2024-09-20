Steelers Make Future Plans Clear to Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers benched second-year tackle Broderick Jones for first-round pick Troy Fautanu. The move had some surprise to it, but even Jones admitted he wasn't playing the greatest at the time of the decision. Then, when head coach Mike Tomlin tried to give him a shot to rotate during the game, he struggled even more.
"I played bad," Jones said. "That’s all it is at the end of the day. You f*** up, you get pulled."
Jones played just six snaps in Week 2 during his rotation at right tackle, and was penalized three times. After that, he was benched, leaving a giant question mark as to what's to come with the second-year first-round pick.
With Dan Moore Jr. claiming and continuing to earn the starting job at left tackle, there are no openings for a starting job right now. But Jones isn't worried. He understands he needs to continue to work and is using as an opportunity to do so.
"Just going to try to keep getting better every day and try to continue to help the team," Jones said.
The former 14th overall pick isn't worried about the future, either. The Steelers have expressed their plans for him long-term, assuring him that as long as he continues to improve, he is part of the future of the starting offensive line.
"Communication is very good around here," Jones said.
"They took me in the first round for a reason," he added. "I never lost confidence and I don’t feel like they lost confidence in me."
Moore's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Jones looks to be the next man up at left tackle for the Steelers. Right now, they're using this as an opportunity to let him develop without hurting their starting group. With the potential he brings, though, they aren't even close to giving up on him.
Can you expect some rotation at right tackle? Maybe. But even if Jones isn't out there for most of the year, he's going to be a key piece to this team and this offensive line for years to come.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!