Steelers Make Shocking WR Decision in Week 2
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away winners in Week 2 with a victory over the Denver Broncos, and watching the game, you'd think George Pickens was one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. But with the snap counts officially being released, a shocking number popped out to everyone looking at who played.
Pickens finished the game with two receptions for 29 yards, but if it weren't for penalties, would've had 85 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. That's not the shocking numbers, though. What baffles those observing the numbers is that he somehow finished with 5% less of a snap count than No. 2 Van Jefferson, who has just three receptions for 15 yards on the season.
Pickens finished the game with 51 offensive snaps, totaling 77% of the team's offensive plays. Jefferson finished with 54 snaps, equalling 82%.
Now, the argument will be that the Steelers went conservative in the second half, running the football to avoid not losing a game where they had clear control on the defensive end. But even if Jefferson is a reliable blocker, Pickens is probably the best blocking wide receiver on the team.
Ask Pickens. Last season, when his effort was being challenged by analysts and the fanbase, he made sure to share how great he is as a blocker, and then put it on display the rest of the season.
This trend shouldn't be one that continues, as Pickens has become a clear leader within the receiving room. Not having him out there for all running downs makes sense, but you also want to try to score on every drive, and Pickens adds that extra level of blocking you'd want to see.
If the Steelers are worried about him getting injured, understandable. If this is simply because Jefferson is now their "run-blocking wide receiver," they should try to mix that up and see what happens. If Pickens puts his full effort on the field - which, granted, he doesn't always do on blocking downs - he's one of the best.
