Steelers Have Two Trades to Consider
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being pressed to move on from one of their quarterbacks, with a window opening up that could create an opporunity for a trade. Meanwhile, with Week 3 here, the sense of urgency for a wide receiver should be heightening, and the time to make a move may be coming soon.
The Steelers have been named the "top" option the Miami Dolphins should be calling to replace Tua Tagovailoa after the quarterback was placed on Injured Reserve with a concussion. Former head coach Rex Ryan, who pushed the narrative of the trade, believes Russell Wilson should be sent to Miami.
Would the Steelers really consider a quarterback trade? Would they consider one even if Justin Fields becomes the permanant starter of the team this season?
Then, there's the other looming offensive move everyone is waiting for. Through two weeks, the Steelers' backup wide receivers have caught five passes for 28 yards. Meanwhile, George Pickens has caught eight passes for 114 yards, and could've added 50 more if it weren't for penalties in Week 2.
Meanwhile, in Carolina, the Panthers are crumbling. Already benching their first-overall pick quarterback, the team is 0-2 and looks like their season is already over. It's showing on the field, and on the sideline, as some players are not reacting well.
So, maybe the Steelers should make a phone call. Not for Diontae Johnson, who is likely not coming back to Pittsburgh anytime soon, but for their other wideout.
Why not? The Steelers need a veteran they can count on and don't need anyone who's going to be around long-term. A short-term rental with some proven ability is all they're looking for after failing to land Brandon Aiyuk. The Panthers might have the perfect fit.
All Steelers Talk dives into this and much more. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen and catch our live streams on YouTube daily.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!