Former Steelers Starter Ends Season After Leaving Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor is officially done for the season after leaving his current team, the New England Patriots, following a tough start to the year.
Okorafor signed with New England after being released by the Steelers this offseason. The former Pittsburgh starter was benched midway through the 2023 season for rookie Broderick Jones, and the team decided to cut him early once the offseason started.
He found a new home with the Patriots and eventually climbed his way into the starting role at the beginning of the year. But with a tough start to his first start, Okorafor was benched, and shortly after, left the team.
Okorafor was benched just 12 plays into his start for the Patriots. By the end of the next week, he was placed on the "left squad" list, indicating he was no longer at the facility or with the Patriots. At the time, he was eligable to return, but the team placing him on the list opened up a roster spot to replace him.
Now, he's been placed on the Reserve/Left Squad list, meaning his 2024 campaign has officially come to an end.
It's unknown what happened with Okorafor and the Patriots and why things ended the way they did. The former third-round pick signed just a one-year deal and could hit free agency this upcoming spring. But with a tough label on him following the move, it's uncertain if he'll ever play in the NFL again.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!