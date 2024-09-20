Justin Herbert Outlook Not Good for Steelers Game
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will likely be operating at far from 100 percent when he takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.
During an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, insider Ian Rapoport stated that while Herbert's injury is not considered serious, it has still limited him over the course of the Chargers' work week and could hold him back in Pittsburgh.
"He was limited in practice yesterday with an ankle injury," Rapoport said. "Had X-rays, had an MRI after the game. My understand was it was mostly clean, so it didn't seem to be a major injury ... He was, I would say, extremely limited yesterday. Shown heavily taped, really moving very little. He is going to try to get out there. It sounds like the Chargers expect him to get out there. You just wonder how actually effective Justin Herbert is going to be against the Steelers."
Herbert went down with the injury after getting rolled up on towards the end of the third quarter in Carolina. He was slow to get off the field and was taken into the medical tent, but he reentered the contest at the start of Los Angeles' next drive and did not miss a snap for the entirety of the game.
It would appear that the Chargers will be cautious in their utilization of Herbert, especially against a ravenous Steelers defense. Through two games this season, the star signal caller has posted 274 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception while helping Los Angeles jump out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2012.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, whom Pittsburgh is plenty familiar with from his days in Baltimore, have leaned heavily into the run game thus far with former Ravens J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. That trend should continue on Sunday, though the Chargers may find it difficult to sustain their ground attack against a Steelers unit that has allowed just 3.7 yards per carry on the year.
