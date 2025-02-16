Chiefs Sign Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Kansas City Chiefs have inked former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to yet another contract, bringing back the former seventh-round pick on a Reserves/Futures deal for the 2025 season.
Oladokun was drafted by the Steelers in 2022, joining Kenny Pickett in what they hoped would be a quarterback duo they could rely on for the future. However, after one offseason and barely any reps during training camp, Oladokun was released by Pittsburgh, where he eventually signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.
Since, the now 27-year-old has won two Super Bowls and has been to a championship game in all three of his first NFL seasons. This past year, he faced Pickett, who was the backup for the eventually winners, Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Oladokun has an opportunity to return once again. With a futures deal, Oladokun will head back to Kansas City, where he'll look to land an active roster spot. So far, he's played in just one game, closing out the season for the Chiefs in 2024 by attempting one rush for five yards. He's been on the practice squad for three years outside of that.
As for Pittsburgh, their quarterback room will look completely different in 2025. After reshaping it with Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen last year, their only passer under contract currently is Skylar Thompson.
The team is believed to want Fields back as their starter, but are open to all options this offseason. Leaving plenty of questions for what could be their sixth starting QB since drafting Oladokun.
