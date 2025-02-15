Lainey Wilson Announces Engagement to Former Steelers QB
Country music star Lainey Wilson has announced her engagement to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who became a fan favorite during his brief stint with the team, on Instagram.
The pair began dating in 2021 after meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. Wilson won the Grammy Award for the Best Country Album in 2024 and is a nine-time CMA Award recipient as well.
Hodges' NFL career began in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers out of Samford, where he became the all-time leaders in passing yards at the FCS level with 14,584.
He didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster out of the preseason, though he eventually landed on the practice squad after clearing waivers.
Pittsburgh's world was flipped upside down when Ben Roethlisberger sustained an elbow injury that required surgery against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 that held him out for the remainder of the year.
Hodges was promoted to the active roster as a corresponding move and would later step onto the field to make his regular season debut in Week 5 after Mason Rudolph went down with a concussion versus the Baltimore Ravens.
After guiding the Steelers to wins in each of his first three starts, Hodges then lost his final three outings of the campaign as the team fell short of a playoff berth with an 8-8 record.
He finished his rookie season with 1,063 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Hodges was released ahead of the 2020 campaign, though he went unclaimed once again and resided on Pittsburgh's practice squad for the entire year.
After his Steelers contract expired, he agreed to a reserve/futures deal with the Los Angeles Rams in January 2021. They cut Hodges before the regular season commenced, however, and he'd go on to play a year for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League ahead of his retirement in April 2022.
