Former Steelers OT Attempting NFL Comeback
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner has announced his attempt at an NFL comeback.
Banner, who was with the Steelers from 2018 to 2021, made his intentions to try and return to the league clear recently.
Banner spent four seasons with the Steelers before getting released in March of 2022. He begun 2020 as the starting right tackle for the Steelers before tearing his ACL in Week 1, ending his season early. He appeared in 7 games during 2021, none of which were starts.
Now 31-years-old, Banner will have an uphill battle to return to the league. That being said, he has made it clear he is ready for the challenge.
“With time and age, you’re making fine wine,” Banner said. "Every week, that phone doesn’t ring. That heartbreak, how do we push through? That’s probably my biggest area of growth. I’ve been ready."
This is not Banner's first try at returning to the league, as Farabaugh reported on his attempt to do so in September of 2024 as well. Now that the offseason is in full swing, teams have more time to take a better look at Banner and see if they can use his services.
The Steelers could possibly be in the mix, as inconsistency on the offensive line has caused issues recently, making it near-impossible to have a consistent run game. The pass game suffered as well, but the addition of Zach Frazier at center helped the Steelers immensely when it came to sack avoidance.
It is unlikely that the Steelers sign Banner simply due to his age, but it is possible he can be a contributor elsewhere. He was good in limited moments with the team, and that magic might still be there.
