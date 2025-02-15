Insider Hints at Steelers Drafting QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are unlikely to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, though they could turn their attention to the later rounds in hopes of striking gold at the position.
In a Steelers chat for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, insider Gerry Dulac stated that while he doesn't expect the team to select a signal caller during the first three rounds, there's a distinct possibility that they'll do so on the final day of the event.
"I don't expect it, to be honest," Dulac wrote. "But I do think it's likely they take one in Day 3."
In what's widely regarded as one of the weakest quarterback classes in recent memory, Pittsburgh would have to cede a great deal of assets in order to climb up the draft board and select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, perhaps the only two players at the position who are worth taking in the first round.
Even so, the Steelers have always felt likely to go the veteran route when determining who their starter will be in 2025. With a healthy amount of holes on the roster, re-signing Justin Fields and focusing on other areas of need early in the draft is a potential course of action for them this offseason.
With no quarterbacks under contract moving forward, however, taking a swing on a cheap backup with upside in the later rounds is a sound strategy for Pittsburgh.
Notre Dame's Riley Leonard and Ohio State's Will Howard, who faced one another in the College Football Playoff National Championship last month, are both names who fit that criteria and have been linked to the Steelers in some capacity thus far.
The franchise has twice chosen a signal caller on day three since 2015, first doing so in 2017 during the fourth round with Joshua Dobbs and again in 2022 by taking Chris Oladokun in the seventh.
There's little downside to picking a signal caller towards the tail end of the draft, and Pittsburgh could perchance uncover a long-term solution in the process.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!