Insider: Steelers Owner Has QB Favorite
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers endured yet another season with confusion at quarterback, with neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields separating themselves as the true future option for the team at the position.
It appears that a lot of people believe Fields will be the team's future, citing his versatility, potential and youth. Wilson is 36-years-old, and that has led to concerns on his longevity in the league from this point forward.
That being said, Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly hinted that team owner Art Rooney II has a preference for Wilson over Fields in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.
"The people at the top of the organization that might make the ultimate decisions are No. 3 fans over No. 2 fans," Kaboly said.
This was not the first time Kaboly issued a similar sentiment from the owners on The Fan, doing so on Feb. 7 as well.
"I heard that maybe Art is more in favor of Russ than maybe the rest," Kaboly said. "Now who has last call on this? I don't know. I don't think Art would stick his nose in and say, 'We are taking Russ and forget about it, but I think that they made it crystal clear, at least Art did, to me, and I do believe him on this one. They wanna bring one of them back and I think it's going to depend on which option they have."
The Steelers would likely get another season of similar production out of Wilson, and would likely be going with him because he is a known quantity for the organization.
Other possible options would include selecting a quarterback from the draft, sticking with Fields instead of Wilson, or landing another veteran on the open market or via trade.
