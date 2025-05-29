Kenny Pickett Takes Jab at Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on their quarterback, while their former is trying to earn a starting job elsewhere. When the Steelers and Cleveland Browns meet this season, Aaron Rodgers is expected to be the black and gold's QB1. Kenny Pickett could be the starter on the otherside.
Pickett joined the Browns this offseason through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers former first-round pick won a Super Bowl as Philadelphia's backup last year and is now looking to earn a starting job again in the NFL.
When asked about his time in the league, Pickett may have taken a bit of a shot at the Steelers, making sure everyone knew where he learned how to play.
"I’m extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett told reporters. "I just was shown how it’s supposed to be done, really, from the top down. So you get a chance to see what it’s supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. I think that will pay dividends for me in my future."
Pickett spent two years with the Steelers, going 14-10 and throwing for 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. The team signed Russell Wilson last offseason, making the Pro Bowler their "pole position" starter, and putting Pickett to the side.
Shortly after, Pickett requested a trade and was sent to Philadelphia in just his third season.
Now, he's looking for two shots of revenge against the Steelers this season, both as the starting quarterback of the Browns. The Steelers are focused on their own quarterback situation, likely avoiding the Browns at this point in the summer. But if they get a shot to play Pickett, they'll probably be trying to prove they made the right call by moving on.
