Kenny Pickett Talks 'Great' Change From Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is facing a new role in Philadelphia, competing for the backup job behind Jalen Hurts following a trade this offseason. But he's not letting a new team or changes to his NFL career bring him down.
Speaking to a group of high schoolers, Pickett spoke highly of the positive impact change brings, using his personal experience to show the students how overcoming change brings new light.
"Change is a great thing," Pickett said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I’m going through it right now. I was in Pittsburgh for seven years and now I’m over in Philadelphia. … I think a lot of people probably have some negative views on change, but that’s really just your outlook on it. I think if you keep a positive mindset, it’ll all work out for the better."
Pickett's change comes with challenges as he tries to become a starting quarterback in the NFL again. But he and his quarterbacks coach, Tony Racioppi, believe what's ahead is going to be bigger than what is behind him.
"(Kenny and I) both know, especially with the quarterbacks now in the NFL, there’s a long road if you do it right. The days of being 28 years old and out of the league are over. If you get a second opportunity and take advantage of it, you can turn (that) into another 10 years, eight years, whatever it’s going to be," Racioppi said in a recent interview.
For the Steelers, their change comes at the quarterback position as well. They'll head into the 2024 season with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as their quarterbacks, welcoming an entirely new group for the first time in three years.
Nothing is guaranteed for either Pickett or the Steelers, but both are optimistic about the future - and believe change was the best thing for them.
