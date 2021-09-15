Raiders' Gerald McCoy Out for Season With Knee Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost a second starter for the season.

Las Vegas Raiders have lost another starter for the year. Defensive lineman Gerald McCoy will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered in Week 1, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McCoy, 33, left the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens without returning. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Tuesday the he believed the injury was long-term. McCoy will not reportedly be out for the season.

The Raiders will replace McCoy with defensive lineman Damion Square. McCoy is the second starter to suffer a season-ending injury in Week 1, the first being guard Denzelle Good.

“Losing McCoy is a big loss to our leadership network and our D-line," Gruden said.

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and quarterback Marcus Mariota are also expected to miss significant time with injuries.

The Raiders will travel to Heinz Field this Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The Steelers have a clean injury report after Week 1.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

