Legendary O-Line Coach Becomes Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a potential gift awaiting them to improve their coaching staff, and the upgrade could come at the expense of the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are undergoing another organizational overhaul after firing their head coach, but one of his assistants is the ideal target for the Steelers.
The Steelers should be doing everything in their power to attract former Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan to the franchise. Callahan would be the perfect replacement for current offensive line coach in Pittsburgh, Pat Meyer. With his years of experience and track record of success across different positions, he could get the most out of this team’s offensive line as they look to take that critical next step.
Legendary Career
Callahan brings a wealth of experience wherever he goes next, and his legendary coaching tenure would bring the best out of an area of need in Pittsburgh. His NFL coaching career began in the mid-1990s, when he was hired as an offensive line coach by the Philadelphia Eagles.
He then moved on to an offensive coordinator role and then the head coaching job with the Oakland Raiders. As the head coach, he led the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and established himself as top-notch offensive mind in the NFL. He was fired in 2003, and spent the next four seasons at the NCAA-level with the University of Nebraska.
While he’s yet to grab another head coaching opportunity, he’s continued building a resume as an elite offensive line coach. After his return to the NFL in 2008, he’s made stops as the o-line coach with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns before joining the Titans.
AFC North Familiarity
Not only does Callahan have more NFL experience than any other potential coach they could hire, he has familiarity with the AFC North. Having worked for four years under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, his offensive linemen had to compete against the Steelers’ vicious defensive front.
Having that specific experience is the final item crossed off the checklist of ideal coaches for the Steelers. With their offensive line showing improvements over recent weeks, now is not the time to rest on their laurels. Instead, they should be moving mountains to bring Bill Callahan and his legendary coaching skills to Pittsburgh. Now that he is no longer tied to the Titans, Callahan would be the perfect midseason pickup for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!