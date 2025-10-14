Steelers Officially Have Pass Rush Trio
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' elite pass rush is officially upgraded from a duo to a trio after their defensive masterclass against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers walked out of their Week 6 contest with a decisive 23-9 victory, holding Cleveland to three field goals and zero touchdowns in their first meeting of the 2025 season.
Leading the defensive charge for the Steelers once again was outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Even with the return of Alex Highsmith from injury, Herbig's star shone brightest in Week 6. He led the edge rushers in sacks (2), tackles for loss (2), and quarterback pressures (4), and spent the entire afternoon terrorizing Browns' rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
12th Starter on Defense
The rise for Herbig is meteoric, going from replacement to next defensive star in a matter of weeks. As his stock continues its ascent, the Steelers have found a way to keep all three of their elite rushers on the field.
On several third downs, the Steelers deployed all three of Herbig, HIghsmith and T.J. Watt. This choice forced Cleveland to constantly adjust its protections on offense, and that confusion helped the Steelers land so many QB pressures and tackles in the backfield.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that Herbig's performance has earned him the nod as the 12th starter on defense.
"He's playing at a pretty high level," Tomlin stated. "That's why I introduced 12 defenders today."
Haunting From Hawaii
What made this performance even more special for Herbig was the quarterback on the other side. Herbig and Gabriel are very familiar with one another. The two were both born in Hawaii and faced off during their high school football days. Long before either was an NFL difference-maker, they were battling for state championships in the last one to join the United States of America.
In 2018, Herbig recorded four sacks in the championship game. His St. Louis Crusaders sacked Gabriel nine times en route to a win and the Crusaders' third consecutive state title.
Seven years later, Herbig was again causing nightmares for Gabriel.
Through five games, Herbig is off to the best start of his NFL career. Even after missing the first game of the year due to injury, he's accumulated 12 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble and interception each as well. He's on pace to reach double-digits in sacks for the first time in his young tenure in Pittsburgh, and he should continue to receive significant opportunity to continue his breakout campaign.
