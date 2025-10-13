Steelers Have Shot to Win Division and AFC Conference
PITTSBURGH -- Following a blowout win for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns, the team continues to lead their division.
After winning their first game within the AFC North division, the odds were certain to increase. That being said, the other two teams in the division not involved in the game have been listless to begin the year, meaning that the Steelers having a 4-1 record puts them well ahead any of the teams in the division.
Steelers AFC North, and AFC Standings
The Cincinnati Bengals currently are the closest to the Steelers with a record of 2-4, while the Baltimore Ravens and the Browns both hold 1-5 records following their Week 6 games.
With the current standings, the Steelers currently would occupy the second spot in the AFC for the playoffs, trailing just the Indianapolis Colts, who have not yet had their bye and hold the top spot by virtue of having more wins currently.
When it comes to the division, the Bengals are the second most likely team to make a push at the Steelers for the divisional trophy. That being said, none of the three divisional challengers for the Steelers are starting their starting quarterback from the outset of the season, and two in the Browns and Bengals will not have that quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Star quarterback Joe Burrow's injury completely derailed the season to this point for the Bengals, and Joe Flacco played poorly and was dealt to the Bengals following disappointing play from Bengals' backup Jake Browning.
Another AFC North Game Ahead
The Steelers look likely to be able to take advantage of an abnormally weak year for their division, as the AFC North typically has at least two strong teams this year. This does have its disadvantages, as playing a weaker schedule may not prepare the team well for a playoff run. For a team in desperate need of a single playoff victory, the Steelers have to be prepared come the end of the regular season.
As it stands, the Steelers seem likely to be one of the first teams to lock up a berth to the postseason. The season is far from over, but the quick start from the team paired with a weak division should propel them quite easily to a berth. With 5 divisional games remaining, the Steelers should feel pretty comfortable about their playoff chances if they can win three of the games remaining for them within the AFC North.
